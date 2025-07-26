Shubman Gill returns back to runs as he scores another half-century during the India vs England Test series, this time in the fourth Test match at Manchester. Coming in on 0-2, Gill produced a strong batting grit as he counter-punched England. Along his way, he also achieved several milestones. Gill became the Asian batter with most runs in a Test series in England and also became the first Asian batter to pass the 650-run mark in a series in England. Jasprit Bumrah Concedes 100 Runs in An Innings For the First Time in Test Cricket, Registers Unwanted Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Becomes Highest Run-Getter As An Asian in A Test Series at England

🚨 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 🚨 Most runs for an Asian batter in England in a Test series 👌 First Asian batter to score 650-plus runs in England in a Test series 🔝 Well done, Shubman Gill 🙌 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/L1EVgGtx3a#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/9uRp1SUf1m — BCCI (@BCCI) July 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)