India national cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill made an error while mentioning changes in his side's playing XI during the toss of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. During the toss, Gill mentioned three changes, but actually, the Asian Giants made four changes to their playing XI. Gill missed the name of Akash Deep, who was roped in place of Anshul Kamboj. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill shattered Sunil Gavaskar's record of most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series. History! Shubman Gill Breaks Sunil Gavaskar's Record of Most Runs by an Indian Captain in a Test Series, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

An Error by Shubman Gill!

England win their fifth toss of the series and will bowl first at The Oval! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/DPAEbHC2MV — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 31, 2025

