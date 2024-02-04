Shubman Gill scored his third Test century during the India vs England 2nd Test 2024. The youngster has been under fire for his string of low scores in the longest format in recent times but he gave an example of why he was rated so highly in modern-day cricket. He came in to bat at a time when India were under pressure and scored a fantastic hundred where he rotated the strike and also hit some stylish shots on both sides of the wicket. This knock is surely going to give him a world of confidence. Virat Kohli Could Miss India vs England 3rd Test 2024, BCCI Unaware of Star Cricketer's Availability: Sources.

Shubman Gill Scores Third Test Century

𝙃𝙐𝙉𝘿𝙍𝙀𝘿 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙂𝙞𝙡𝙡! 💯 A glittering knock as he completes his 3rd Test Century 👏👏 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/X85JZGt0EV#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/z33eaw2Pr5 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2024

