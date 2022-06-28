Singapore takes on Malaysia in the first T20I. The Singapore vs Malaysia will be played at the Indian Association Ground. In India, Singapore vs Malaysia T20 cricket match live streaming online is likely to be made available on FanCode.

Our national squad is off to Singapore for the Bi- Lateral series. Rooting for our boys to carry the Stan Nagaiah Trophy 🏏🏏🏏 All matches will be live-streamed by Singapore cricket association . Stay tuned for the live stream link. pic.twitter.com/DH8BmUpug6 — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) June 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)