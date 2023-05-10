The 'SKY' truly does not have any limit for Suryakumar Yadav, who showed just why he was regarded as one of the best T20 batters in modern-day cricket. The right-hander was at his absolute best as he smashed the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers to all parts of the Wankhede Stadium as Mumbai Indians chased down 200 in just 16.3 overs. Suryakumar, who also reached his best IPL score (83), hit seven fours and six sixes in his knock. After his performance, fans showered praise on him on social media. 'Seems He Bats on a Computer' Sourav Ganguly Lauds Suryakumar Yadav As Mumbai Indians' Batter Smashes 83 off 35 Balls Against RCB in IPL 2023.

'SKY Has No Limit'

This SKY has no limit. @surya_14kumar It's the only Sun that shines even in the night.#SuryakumarYadav #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/FJUwbutx5g — Vikash Yadav (@Vikashyadavbv) May 9, 2023

The 'Backbone'

Suryakumar Yadav in the last 6 innings in IPL 2023: - 57(26) - 23(12) - 55(29) - 66(31) - 26(22) - 83(35) The backbone of Mumbai batting. pic.twitter.com/sSVcjm78iX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 9, 2023

He Surely Does!

Just know that Suryakumar Yadav’a 83 off just 35 is >>> any of your agenda. Best T20 batter in the world currently. Can you believe he had a minor speed bump & people wrote him off. He loves performing! pic.twitter.com/eVxJusGQcr — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrustappen33) May 9, 2023

'Done It Again!'

Mumbai Will Sleep Well Tonight

