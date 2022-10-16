Namibia opened their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in style as they defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the opening Group A fixtures. Defending 163/7, Namibia were sensational in the game as the bowlers restricted the defending Asia Cup champions.

