Sri Lanka Presidents XI is slated to face Pakistan in a warm-up match ahead of the SL vs PAK Test Series on July 11. The match is scheduled to be played at the MRICS in Hambantota, starting at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans, neither the live telecast nor live streaming of this match is going to be available. But fans can catch live updates of the match on the teams' social media handles. Babar Azam's New Look Revealed After Hajj 2023! Pakistan Captain Spotted in Bald Avatar Ahead of Sri Lanka Tour (See Pic and Video).

SLC Presidents XI vs Pakistan

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selectors have selected 14-member SLC President’s XI to play the two-day warm-up game against the Pakistan National Team. The warm-up game will commence tomorrow, July 11, at the MRICS, Hambantota. - https://t.co/gEmZTgBqPF #SLvPAK — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 10, 2023

