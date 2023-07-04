Babar Azam has a new look to sport after Hajj 2023! The Pakistan captain recently was on his Hajj 2023 pilgrimage and now, he was spotted with a cleanly-shaved head. Regarded as one of the world's top batters, Azam will be in action when Pakistan tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, which starts on July 16. Babar Azam Sleeps Under Open Sky at Muzdalifah Among Hajj Pilgrims, Picture Goes Viral.

Babar Azam's New Look Revealed!

See Babar Azam's New Look Here

Babar Azam's new look pic.twitter.com/vpzzjkVLFI — Don Cricket 🏏 (@doncricket_) July 4, 2023

