Smriti Mandhana attained yet another landmark in her career, completing 100 fours in ICC Women's World Cups. The left-hander achieved the feat during the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30. Smriti Mandhana has been one of the most consistent run-scorers for the India Women's National Cricket Team over the years, especially in 2025 and struck a total of two fours in the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final. Smriti Mandhana however, could not make a big score as she was dismissed for 24 runs off as many deliveries. Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding: Music Director-Filmmaker Confirms Marriage With Star India Women's Cricketer, Says 'She Will Soon Become the Daughter-In-Law of Indore'.

Smriti Mandhana Completes 100 Fours in ICC Women's World Cups

