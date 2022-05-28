Supernovas led by Deandra Dottin and later Harmanpreet Kaur posted 165/7 in the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 final. This is the highest team total in the competition history. However, Velocity will be pleased as they were able to restrict the run-flow in the final overs.

Final. WICKET! 19.6: Harleen Deol 7(8) ct Deepti Sharma b Simran Bahadur, Supernovas 165/7 https://t.co/cNivlqPIZu #My11CircleWT20C — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2022

