West Indies star all-rounder Deandra Dottin became the first player to be sold in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction. The star all-rounder was purchased by the Gujarat Giants for a whopping INR 1.7 crore. The 33-year-old cricketer has an ample amount of experience in the shortest format. Dottin has played 132 WT20Is and amassed 2817 runs, including two centuries and 12 half-centuries. WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online: Get Player Bids of MI, RCB, GG, UPW, DC Team Squads, Purse Amount, List of Sold and Unsold Players in Women’s Premier League Auction.

Deandra Dottin Goes to Gujarat Giants

Super Start 🔥 SOLDDDD! 🔨 Deandra Dottin will play for @Giant_Cricket 👌👌 She's SOLD for INR 1.7 Crore 💰#TATAWPLAuction | #TATAWPL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)