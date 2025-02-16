Gujarat Giants won their first match in the Women's Premier League 2025 season. The Ashleigh Gardner-led side defeated the Deepti Sharma-led UP Warriorz by six wickets at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday. Batting first, Warriorz were restricted to 143/9 in 20 overs. Captain Deepti Sharma made 39 runs, and Uma Chetry scored 24 runs. With the ball, leg spinner Priya Mishra scalped three wickets. While chasing 144, Giants skipper Ashleigh Gardner played a match-winning knock of 52 runs off 32 balls, including eight boundaries. Harleen Deol (34*) and Deandra Dottin (33*) played crucial knocks as they guided their side to a comfortable victory. Ashleigh Gardner Takes Stunning Diving Catch To Dismiss Deepti Sharma During GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

First Win for Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025

