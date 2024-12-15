Deandra Dottin was pretty elated after she was signed by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1.7 crore at the WPL 2025 auction on Sunday, December 15. The West Indies all-rounder was the first name to come up at the WPL 2025 auction and started a bidding war between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz. In the end, Gujarat Giants managed to sign the 33-year-old. In a video that has gone viral, Deandra Dottin was seen sitting and watching the WPL 2025 auction with Hayley Matthews next to her and she was jubilant after being acquired by Gujarat Giants. The all-rounder was congratulated by the West Indies support staff and Hayley Matthews gave her a hug as well. Deandra Dottin, Controversially Excluded by Gujarat Giants Days Before Inaugural Women's Premier League, Acquired by Franchise for INR 1.7 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction.

Deandra Dottin's Reaction Goes Viral as Gujarat Giants Sign Her for INR 1.7 Crore

West Indies’ Deandra Dottin was the 1st player to be sold in the WPL 2025 auction! 👩‍⚖️🏏 The 33 year old goes to the Gujarat Giants for INR 1.7 crore & remember, she is the first woman in history to score a T20I century! 💯#TataWPL pic.twitter.com/jHeMth2A6K — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 15, 2024

