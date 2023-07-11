The ICC had its annual general meeting at Durban on July 11, Tuesday. PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf was spotted with BCCI secretary Jay Shah as the duo clicked a picture together from the sidelines of the meeting, Both sides have been under some pressure regarding the participation in the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 lately. Now fans hope that the ice melts and they get to see a India vs Pakistan series very soon. Fans took to twitter to share their excitement. Rohit Sharma Confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal's Debut and Change in Shubman Gill's Batting Position for India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023.



