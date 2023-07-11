The ICC had its annual general meeting at Durban on July 11, Tuesday. PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf was spotted with BCCI secretary Jay Shah as the duo clicked a picture together from the sidelines of the meeting, Both sides have been under some pressure regarding the participation in the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 lately. Now fans hope that the ice melts and they get to see a India vs Pakistan series very soon. Fans took to twitter to share their excitement. Rohit Sharma Confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal's Debut and Change in Shubman Gill's Batting Position for India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023.

Chairman PCB management committee met BCCI secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of annual meeting of ICC at Durban. Hopefully both nation cricket lovers will se bilateral series soon 🤞 pic.twitter.com/AYdFvLHADO — Zubair Ali Khan (@ZubairAlikhanUN) July 11, 2023

Chairman of the MC of PCB Zaka Ashraf is meeting with Asian board officials too, in a personal capacity to convince them about the 🇵🇰-tour/AsiaCup. He is in Durban for ICC meeting. This pic is telling Zaka lobbying for 🇵🇰 future, he met Jay Shah today in this regard pic.twitter.com/H9cjHZYJ96 — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) July 11, 2023

