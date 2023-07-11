The Indian Cricket Team Test squad is currently going through a transition with senior players at the dusk of their career and some key players recovering through injury. Some new faces have been included in the squad including the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad and the team has looked to move ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara. According to renowned journalist Vimal Kumar, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has revealed that Shubman Gill is likely to take Pujara's place at number three while he confirmed the debut of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Lights, Camera, Action! Indian Cricket Team Have Their Headshot Session Ahead of India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 at Dominica (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal's Debut

Rohit Sharma confirms Gill will bat at 3 and Jaiswal to debut. Two spinners will be in XI. More coming soon. Watch the space. pic.twitter.com/AJnfZoadoc — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) July 11, 2023

