Up Warriorz registered a five-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians in their recent WPL 2023 match at DR DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Batting first, Mumbai were bowled out for 127. Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets and was the pick of the bowlers for UP. Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews 35(30) was the highest scorer for Mumbai. In reply, Up Warriorz managed to chase down this target with three balls to spare. Tahlia McGrath 38(25) and Grace Harris 39(28) led the way for UP during the chase. However, after their dismissal, Sophie Ecclestone 16*(17) and Deepti Sharma 13*(14) stitched a very important partnership to hand Mumbai their first loss of the season.

Up Warriorz Register Five-Wicket Victory Against Mumbai Indians

