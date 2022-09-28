Indian Cricket Board President Sourav Ganguly inaugurated a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on September 28. The specialty of the puja mandap is that the theme of it is the balcony of the Lord's Cricket Stadium. Ganguly relived his moment of the English stadium where he smashed century on debut in 1996.

Sourav Ganguly inaugurates Lord's Themed Pandal:

Sourav Ganguly inaugurated a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. A replica of Lord's pavilion was set up adjacent to the pandal, the Lord's moment is the theme of this Puja pandal. pic.twitter.com/bzDNLT1HHE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2022

