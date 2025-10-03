A sudden storm on Maha Ashtami evening caused a Durga Puja welcome gate near Birbal Bazar in Meherpur, Cachar, to collapse on an auto-rickshaw, with the shocking video going viral on social media. The storm affected Silchar, Udharband, and surrounding areas, tearing down multiple Durga Puja gates and decorative light structures. A massive light gate near Tarapur over-bridge also fell on vehicles, damaging cars and autos. The debris led to heavy traffic jams and panic, with power cuts reported in several areas. Pandal decorations at Hospital Road Puja and Kalibari Road Puja were damaged. Officials confirmed no major injuries but warned action against Puja committees for unsafe hoardings. Sagar: Roof Blows Away Along With Children During Thunderstorm in MP, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Shows Durga Puja Gate Collapse During Storm in Silchar

#Watch | Viral video shows Durga Puja gate collapse during Storm in Silchar A welcome gate near Birbal Bazar in Meherpur, #Cachar, collapsed on an auto-rickshaw during a sudden storm on Maha Ashtami evening, with the video of the incident now going viral on social media. The… pic.twitter.com/52zj6zjWQr — GPlus (@guwahatiplus) October 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Guwahati Plus), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

