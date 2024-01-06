South Africa fast bowling great Makhaya Ntini had a mini CSK reunion with Ravichandran Ashwin and he sent a message for the fans back in India. The former Proteas speedster plied his trade for CSK in the 2008 season where he picked up 11 wickets in nine matches. In a video that has gone viral, Ashwin, who was part of India's tour of South Africa, was seen interacting with Ntini when he asked him for a message for the CSK fans. The former cricketer then quickly came up with the song and it left Ashwin in splits. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Uses Cuss Word As He Thinks About Taking DRS During IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023-24 Day Two, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

This was sooo funny!! 😂😂 How many of you enjoyed this sweet little cameo by Makhaya Ntini? 😂@ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/bKX5WdLqca — Crikipidea (@crikipidea) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)