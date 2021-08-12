South Africa have named their ODI and T20I squads for the tour of Sri Lanka on Thursday. Dwaine Pretorius has been added to the squad after missing out on the tours of the West Indies and Ireland. However, Quinton De Kock, Lungi Ngidi and David Miller haven't been named in the ODI squad.

See ICC's tweet here:

🔹 Dwaine Pretorius returns after missing West Indies and Ireland tours 🔹 Junior Dala named in ODI squad after three years 🔹 Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi to miss ODI series South Africa's ODI and T20I squad

