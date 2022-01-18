The South Africa vs Uganda U19 will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain and has a start time of 06:30 PM IST. Only select group stage matches will be available for live telecast. The South Africa vs Uganda U19 live telecast will not be available. With no live telecast available for SA vs UGA U19, fans can still catch the live action. The live streaming online of SA vs UGA U19 will be available on ICC TV in select regions and on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

🇿🇦 South Africa vs Uganda 🇺🇬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs Canada 🇨🇦 🇦🇫 Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea 🇵🇬 Will we see an upset today at the #U19CWC? pic.twitter.com/mngRQamYi2 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)