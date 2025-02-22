A fan in Lahore was seen wearing Virat Kohli's jersey at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during the Australia vs England match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 22. The fan was seen at one of the stands in the stadium and had donned the India national cricket team jersey with 'Virat 18' written behind. It is no secret that Virat Kohli has a lot of fans in Pakistan who have, for long, expressed their desire to see the India national cricket team star in action in their country. Dubai is the venue for all of India's national cricket team's matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after they refused to travel to Pakistan. Virat Kohli Injured? Concerning Picture of Star Batter With Ice Pack On Leg Surfaces On Social Media Ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Encounter.

Fan in Lahore Spotted Wearing Virat Kohli's Jersey During AUS vs ENG Match

A Virat Kohli fan in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/Hlid16zh1g — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)