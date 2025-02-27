India refused to visit Pakistan due to security issues, which has been the centre of attraction in the last few matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. After the security breach during NZ vs BAN, another incident took place during AFG vs ENG, where a fan joined the Afghanistan team's celebration on the ground after breaking past the security. In a video shared by ICC, the intruder could be seen dancing with Afghanistan national cricket team players, which soon saw the security authorities escort the fan out of the ground. Afghanistan ended up knocking England out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, winning the Lahore clash by eight runs. Fireworks In Kabul As Afghanistan Celebrates Historic Win Over England In AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Pitch Invader During Afghanistan's Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

