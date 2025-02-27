Afghanistan's rise in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) has been phenomenal, and their stellar performance in the AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match justifies their praise. Afghanistan defended 325 against England at Lahore and won a thrilling match by eight runs, which knocked the latter out of the Champions Trophy, marking their second successive loss against the Asian side, which witnessed celebrations across Kabul. In a video shared on the social media platform 'X', fans in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul were seen celebrating the win with fireworks, that lit up the night sky. Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs AUS CT Cricket Match in Lahore.

Celebrations Galore in Kabul

Amidst all the darkness and sorrow, a small glimpse of joy for the Afghan nation. Celebrations are taking place in Kabul. 🎉#AFGvENG pic.twitter.com/Qanp73V86F — Nilofar Ayoubi 🇦🇫 (@NilofarAyoubi) February 26, 2025

