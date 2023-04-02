Explosive knocks from Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal takes Rajasthan Royals to a big score of 203/5 in the first innings. After put in to bat first, they got off to an excellent start scroing 85 runs in the powerplay. Although the momentum slowed down in the middle overs to some extent and even after a strong finish from Shimron Hetmyer, they could go past the 200 mark on a condition helpful for batting.

SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Innings Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)