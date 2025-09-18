Mohammad Nabi, despite being aged 40, is still going strong while playing as a lower-order power-hitting all-rounder for Afghanistan in International cricket. He shined in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka as he bailed out Afghanistan from a tight situation carrying them to a strong total in what is a do-or-die encounter. He hit five sixes and 32 runs off the last over bowled by Dunith Wellalage and with it, he completed his half-century which came in just 20 balls. It is the joint-fastest half-century for any player playing for Afghanistan in T20Is, alongside Azmatullah Omarzai. Mohammad Nabi Smashes 32 Runs in One Over of Dunith Wellalage With Five Sixes During SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

40-Year-Old Mohammad Nabi Scores Joint-Fastest Half-Century for Afghanistan

Nabi and Omarzai - both Afghans who did it in 2025 - are also the only men with fifties at T20I Asia Cup at No.6 or lower positions. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 18, 2025

