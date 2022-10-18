Sri Lanka (152/8) registered their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they defeated the United Arab Emirates (73/10) by 79 runs in a Group A Encounter. This win has moved them to the second in their classification. Dasun Shanaka's men need a win in their final fixture to keep Super 12 hopes alive.

Sri Lanka come roaring back into the tournament with a comprehensive win over UAE

