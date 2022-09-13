Sri Lankan cricketers returned home from UAE with Asia Cup 2022 trophy. Thousands of Lankan fans flocked to the streets of Colombo to join the players to celebrate their sixth continental cup victory. Dasun Shanaka and Co. paraded with the trophy on an open-top bus in the streets of the Sri Lankan capital. They beat Pakistan in the final by 23 runs to win the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

See Pics of SL's Trophy Parade:

