Sri Lanka celebrate their Independence Day on the 4th of February every year. And on the 74th anniversary of the special occasion, former cricketers from the country took to their social media to wish fans. Mahela Jayawardene and Russel Arnold extended wishes on Srilankan Independence Day 2022.

Mahela Jayawardane

Russel Arnold

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)