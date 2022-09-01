Sri Lanka players brought out the 'Nagin' dance celebration to troll Bangladesh after they beat them by two wickets in a thrilling contest to seal a spot in the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday, September 1. Chamika Karunaratne who played a handy knock in the run-chase, came up with the celebration to troll the Bangladesh team. Some fans were also seen doing the same.

Watch Video Here:

They still remember the Nagin Dance 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/h8GLsTKo2K — Yash😊🏏 (@YashR066) September 1, 2022

