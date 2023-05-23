Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in the qualifier one of the Indian Premier League 2023 and cemented their place in the finals of the competition. With this win, Chennai had ended Gujarat’s winning streak against them. Earlier, Gujarat had beaten Chennai thrice to acquire a winning streak of 3-0 against the MS Dhoni-led men. The win also invited reactions from the Twitterati universe.

Twitteratti Congratulate CSK On Their Win Over GT in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1

'CSK In The Final Again'

CSK in the final again!!!!!! Start the whistles. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/oggqxbAZ9J — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 23, 2023

'MS Dhoni's Captaincy Keeps on Getting Better With Age'

A common thing between a fine wine, a pickle, and MS Dhoni's captaincy. All just keep on getting better with age🙌🙌 CSK in another final🙏🙌 massive respect pic.twitter.com/4tZxdGbLRi — Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) May 23, 2023

'Ahmedabad Calling'

'Next Destination Final'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)