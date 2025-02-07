Australia national cricket team stand-in captain Steve Smith hammered his 36th Test century during the second Test against the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team in Galle. After smashing his 36th ton, Steve Smith equalled Rahul Dravid's (36) and Joe Root's (36*) test centuries tally. In the most test centuries list, Steve Smith is placed joint-fifth alongside Joe Root and Rahul Dravid. The elite includes Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41), and Kumar Sangakkara (38) In the second Test, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 257 runs in their first innings. Steve Smith Equals Ricky Ponting’s Record for Most Catches by Australian in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025.

Steve Smith Hits His 36th Test Century

MOST HUNDREDS IN TEST HISTORY 🔥 1) Sachin Tendulkar - 51 2) Jacques Kallis - 45 3) Ricky Ponting - 41 4) Kumar Sangakkara - 38 5) Steve Smith, Rahul Dravid & Joe Root - 36#SteveSmith #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/Z6iit2HbQe — Shiv kumar (@SK_Chaudhary26) February 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)