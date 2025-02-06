After winning the opening Test, the Australia national cricket team is looking for clean sweep in the Test series against Sri Lanka. The side started the day 1 in commanding position and Australian bowlers once again picking up wickets in regular intervals. Travis Head was also among the wicket takers as Steve Smith took catch of Kamindu Mendis. With this catch he took his catches in Test match tally to 196, equaling Ricky Ponting’s record for most catches by Australian non-wicketkeeping fielder in Test Cricket. Rahul Dravid leads the list with 210 catches in the category. Marcus Stoinis Retires: Australia All-Rounder Announces Surprise ODI Retirement With Immediate Effect Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Steve Smith Equals Ricky Ponting’s Record for Most Catches by Australian in Test Cricket

196TH TEST CATCH STEVE SMITH. 😱 Steve Smith is on the verge of creating another record. This batter is top-class, and he is also a Superman in fielding. He has taken 196 catches so far, and with one more catch, he will break Ponting's record. Most Test catches for Australia by… pic.twitter.com/fKtqYvYEVs — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) February 6, 2025

