Cricket Australia have announced a 15-member squad for the Australia national cricket team for the upcoming AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes 2025-26 at Perth, which will be captained by Steve Smith in the absence of Pat Cummins. Out-of-favour batter Marnus Labuschagne makes a comeback in the Test side after slamming a truckload of runs in the Sheffield Shield 2025-26, while Tasmania's opener Jake Weatherald earned his maiden national call-up in whites. The 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test will be played at Perth Stadium on November 21. IND vs AUS 2025: Travis Head Released From Australia T20I Squad To Play Shield Games for Ashes 2025–26 Preparations.

Australia Name Squad for 1st Ashes Test 2025

SQUAD: 15 of the very best vying for a spot in our first men's #Ashes XI. Bring on November 21! pic.twitter.com/26WY0zmzKr — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 5, 2025

