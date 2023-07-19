England are crossing swords against Australia in the fourth Ashes 2023 on Wednesday, July 19. On Day 1 of the high-voltage clash, Stuart Broad has scripted history by reaching the landmark of 600 Test wickets. He got rid off Travis Head to complete his insane tally of wickets. He would look to continue adding more feathers to his cap in the years to come. Ollie Pope’s Recovery on Track, Ace England Cricketer Shares Picture After Successful Shoulder Surgery (See Post)

Stuart Broad Completes 600 Test Wickets

🚨 SIX HUNDRED TEST WICKETS 🚨 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - Thisara Perera 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - Michael Clarke 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - Chris Rogers 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - Tom Latham 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - Kraigg Brathwaite 6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗶𝘀 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱 England legend. Ashes legend. Stuart Broad. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/HpWGgBu8PV — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 19, 2023

