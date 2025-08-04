India secured a memorable win against England in the fifth Test match at Oval. With it they leveled the series against England 2-2. It is an unique achievement by Gautam Gambhir and co as they came to England with a young team and a captain that has led the team for the first time. It has also made the fans happy as they believed they can without the stars as well. As India won, Indian commentators like Cheteshwar Pujara, Sunil Gavaskar and Vivek Razdan sang and danced to 'mere desh ki dharti', celebrating the moment. Fans loved their happiness and made it viral on social media. Sunil Gavaskar Credits His 'Lucky Jacket', Famous From Gabba Win, As India Secure Thrilling 6-Run Victory At Oval in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 to Level Series, Fans React.

Sunil Gavaskar, Cheteshwar Pujara and Other Commentators Sing 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti'

