Former Punjab Kings batter Mayank Agarwal has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a price of 8.25 crore. Agarwal will be taking the vacant opener spot in the Sunrisers Hyderabad lineup.

Mayank Agarwal joins SRH

Next up is Mayank Agarwal under the hammer and we have an opening bid from Punjab Kings#IPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

