A Super Over will be used to determine the winner of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 if a five-over contest is unable to start by 11:56 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rain played spoilsport at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as it delayed the action in the match after the toss and for more than two hours, the players and fans were left frustrated with the downpour stopping and returning time and time again. As rain continued to delay the proceedings, several calculations came into the fore and one of them was that this--a Super Over will be used to figure out which team joins RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) in the IPL 2025 final. Punjab Kings Players Play Football to Keep Themselves Warmed-Up As Rain Delays Start of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 (See Pic).

Super Over to Determine PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Winner if Rain Further Delays Proceedings

00 : 50 for Super Over to start in case we do not start 5-over game by 23 : 56 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 1, 2025

