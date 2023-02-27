Sneha Deepthi is an inspiration for many women cricketers as she is setting an example that being a mother and playing cricket at the same time is absolutely possible. The all-rounder, who Delhi Capitals signed for Rs 30 lakh at the WPL 2023 Auction, shared a sweet anecdote on how her daughter cried when she left to join her team but later wished her good luck for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Deepthi, who had last played for India back in 2013 against Bangladesh, further stated that is she does well, women cricketers will start to realise that balancing cricket with personal life is possible. WPL 2023 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Venue Details of Women’s Premier League Inaugural Edition.

Sneha Deepthi on How Being a Mom and Playing Cricket is Possible

Dream, believe, do 💫 📽️| Supermom Sneha Deepthi is an inspiration for us all, as she gets ready to don the DC blue #YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUniverse pic.twitter.com/MijbbbrhDN — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 27, 2023

