In the commentary box, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Suresh Raina talked about how he helped MS Dhoni who was limping while going towards the team bus. Also, Suresh Raina commented on how much MS Dhoni enjoys Bhojpuri commentary. Former CSK player Raina then talked about how well did Dhoni batted the other day against the Mumbai Indians. Raina also joked and mentioned, 'Dhoni might be listening to us right now'. Suresh Raina Helps Limping MS Dhoni Walk After MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

