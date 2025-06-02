Although Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav plays for different franchises in IPL, Suryakumar is the captain of the Indian Cricket Team in T20Is. After an intense face-off in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, Arshdeep took Suryakumar to his family members where they met and greeted each other. Suryakumar showed a very nice gesture as he conversed with them and clicked pictures. Fans loved his humility and the video went viral on social media. Punjab Kings Enter IPL 2025 Final vs RCB; Indian Premier League to Have New Champions As Shreyas-Led PBKS Defeat Mumbai Indians By 5 Wickets in Qualifier 2.

Suryakumar Yadav Meets Arshdeep Singh's Family Following PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Match

