The Indian national cricket team will take on the Australia national cricket team in a white-ball series starting in October 2025. The three ODIs will be played from October 19 to 25, whereas the five-match T20I series will be held from October 29 to November 8. Ahead of the IND vs AUS T20I 2025 series, Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav gets a new haircut from famous hairstylist Aalim Hakim. The famous hairstylist shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle where Suryakumar Yadav was spotted flaunting his new look. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India won the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team in the final. Suryakumar Yadav Replicates Rohit Sharma’s T20 WC Celebration, Performs Ric Flair’s Iconic ‘Strut’ While Celebrating Asia Cup 2025 Victory Without Trophy (Watch Video).

Team India T20I Captain Flaunts Fresh Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

