Suryakumar Yadav was heard saying, "Maare ka mood nahi ho raha hai" (not in the mood to hit) during India's warm-up match against Australia at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday, October 17. The stump-mic heard the premier batter saying this after he reached fifty. Incidentally, he was dismissed the very next delivery when he tried to play the flick shot and the ball lobbed back to the bowler, Kane Richardson, who took a simple catch.

