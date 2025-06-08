In the 20th match of the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, Aakash Tigers MWS will take on SoBo Mumbai Falcons on June 8. The Aakash Tigers MWS vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons T20 Mumbai League 2025 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for the T20 Mumbai League 2025 in India, and will provide live telecast viewing options for Aakash Tigers MWS vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For online live streaming viewing options of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, fans can log onto the JioHotstar app and website for all the action of the Aakash Tigers MWS vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons T20 Mumbai League 2025 match. T20 Mumbai League 2025: Prithvi Shaw Leads North Mumbai Panthers to First Win Over ARCS Andheri by Five Wickets.

T20 Mumbai League 2025 Schedule

The wait is over 👀 Catch your favourite teams in action from June 4th to June 12th and discover kaun banega agla star! 📍Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 📍DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Tickets go live soon 🔥#T20Mumbai #AalaReAglaStar pic.twitter.com/mBx9sghMIE — T20 Mumbai (@T20Mumbai) May 21, 2025

