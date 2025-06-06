In the eleventh match of the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, Eagle Thane Strikers will be up against MSC Maratha Royals on Friday, June 6. The Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals T20 Mumbai League 2025 match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, scheduled to begin at 05:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for the T20 Mumbai League 2025 in India, and will provide live telecast viewing options for Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For online live streaming viewing options of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, fans can log onto the JioHotstar app and website for all the action of the Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals T20 Mumbai League 2025 match. Rohit Sharma Participates In Coin Toss of T20 Mumbai League 2025 Match In Front Of Stand Named After Him At Wankhede Stadium (Watch Video).

T20 Mumbai League 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

(2/3) Introducing T20 Mumbai Season 3’s official sponsors and partners. Catch every six, wicket, and breakout story from 4 – 12 June 🤩 📍Wankhede & DY Patil Stadium Tickets at the link in bio 🎟️ Watch live at @jiohotstar and @starsportsindia#T20Mumbai #AalaReAglaStar pic.twitter.com/2p5fZIRgej — T20 Mumbai (@T20Mumbai) June 3, 2025

