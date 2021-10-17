Bangladesh were handed a shock defeat by Scotland in their first round match at the Al Amerat Stadium on Sunday, October 17. It was a remarkable win for the Scots, who were in a tough situation with the bat. But their performance was inspirational, especially at the death as they struck regularly to eventually win by six runs. Chris Greaves was the star with the bat, scoring 45 runs off 28 balls and he returned to pick two wickets in three overs, conceding just 19 runs.

Scotland prevail 🙌 They register 6-run victory against Bangladesh to start their #T20WorldCup 2021 campaign with a bang!#BANvSCO | https://t.co/zPRN3SpDCs pic.twitter.com/ZePhjSAeJm — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 17, 2021

