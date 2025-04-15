Match 10 of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier will see the third-placed Scotland women's national cricket team in action, as they clash against the second-placed Bangladesh women's national cricket team on April 15. The SCO-W vs BAN-W CWC Qualifier match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore and has a scheduled start time of 02:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, live telecast viewing options of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier will not be available in India due to a lack of a broadcasting partner for TV. However, online streaming viewing options for the SCO-W vs BAN-W CWC Qualifier match will be available on FanCode in India. Fans can find live viewing options for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier for INR 69 on the FanCode app and website. Georgia Voll Wins ICC Women's Player of the Month Award For March 2025 For Special Performance in Three-Match T20I Series Against New Zealand.

Scotland Women's National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Live Streaming Details

Ready to go under the lights in Lahore tomorrow 👊 📺 Watch live on https://t.co/YZgtBhRFLu! #FollowScotland pic.twitter.com/h05L8SD23T — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) April 14, 2025

