Bangladesh U-19 Women’s team will continue their ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 campaign against the Scotland U-19 Women’s team. The Bangladesh U19 Women vs Scotland U19 Women match will be played at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia, starting at 08:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025, however, group stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans can watch Bangladesh U19 Women vs Scotland U19 Women match live on Disney+ Hotstar platform. India Register Second Consecutive Win in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025; Vaishnavi Sharma, Aayushi Shukla’s Dominant Bowling and Gongadi Trisha’s Explosive Batting Help Side Register 10-Wicket Win Over Malaysia.

Bangladesh U19 Women vs Scotland U19 Women

One final group stage game, with a spot in the Super Six on the line 👊



📺 Watch all the action live on Sky Sports +! #FollowScotland | #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/o8ScrdC9jN— Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) January 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)