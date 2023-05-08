Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he is a big fan of MS Dhoni during his speech at the launch of the 'Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation' & 'Chief Minister's Trophy' logo & mascot in Chennai. The Chennai Super Kings' captain was present at the event where Stalin called him the 'adopted son' of Tamil Nadu. Stalin also added that he hopes Dhoni continues to play for CSK and that he wants to, "create many more Dhonis from our Tamil Nadu, not just in cricket but in all sports." 'Million Memories in One Frame' Virat Kohli Meets Sachin Tendulkar In Training Session Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match, Pics Go Viral!

Watch Video Here

#WATCH | "Like everyone in Tamil Nadu, I am also a very big fan of MS Dhoni...I hope our adopted son of Tamil Nadu will continue to play for CSK...He is an inspiration for millions of Indian youth...We want to create many more Dhonis from our Tamil Nadu, not just in cricket but… pic.twitter.com/tcdRMZp2Ix — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

