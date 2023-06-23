Tammy Beaumont's maiden Test Century helps England Women come up with a solid answer to Australia's batting performance in the Day 2 of Women's Ashes One-off Test as they end day with a decent score of 218/2 in reply to Australia's 473. Beaumont came in after Emma Lamb got out cheaply and since then she never looked back and stitched important partnerships with Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Tammy Beaumont Scores Maiden Test Hundred

